Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman & Aja Naomi King Represent 'Lessons in Chemistry' at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Brie Larson and her Lessons in Chemistry co-stars are stunning at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The 34-year-old actress was joined by Lewis Pullman and Aja Naomi King on the red carpet on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Lessons in Chemistry is nominated for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television. Brie is up for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for her lead role in the Apple TV+ show.

FYI: Brie is wearing custom Prada and Neil Lane. Lewis is wearing Ralph Lauren. Aja is wearing Oscar de la Renta.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!