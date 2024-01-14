Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards Best Dressed 2024 - Ranking the Top 20 Looks of the Night

Critics Choice Awards Best Dressed 2024 - Ranking the Top 20 Looks of the Night

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chelsea Handler Shades Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Joke

Chris Evans &amp; Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 8:00 pm

'Poor Things' Co-Stars Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone & Ramy Youssef Attend Critics Choice Awards 2024!

'Poor Things' Co-Stars Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone & Ramy Youssef Attend Critics Choice Awards 2024!

Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone and Ramy Youssef are celebrating!

The Poor Things co-stars were all in attendance at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Emma is nominated for her role as Bella Baxter in the movie in the Best Actress category.

Keep reading to find out more…

Mark was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Duncan Wedderburn, but lost out to Robert Downey Jr. Ramy was one of the presenters of the evening alongside Jenny Slate.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Just Jared on Facebook
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 00 1
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 00 2
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 00 3
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 00 4
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 00 5
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 10
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 12
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 13
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 14
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 15
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 17
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 18
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 19
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 2
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 22
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 23
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 24
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 25
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 26
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 27
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 28
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 3
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 4
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 5
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 6
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 7
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 8
poor things co stars critics choice 2024 9

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things, Ramy Youssef