'Poor Things' Co-Stars Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone & Ramy Youssef Attend Critics Choice Awards 2024!

Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone and Ramy Youssef are celebrating!

The Poor Things co-stars were all in attendance at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Emma is nominated for her role as Bella Baxter in the movie in the Best Actress category.

Mark was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Duncan Wedderburn, but lost out to Robert Downey Jr. Ramy was one of the presenters of the evening alongside Jenny Slate.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.