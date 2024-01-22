Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Jared Haibon!

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are having another baby!

The couple – who met and fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise – are already parents to a son named Dawson, who is nearly 2.

Jared told People, “We want Dawson to have a sibling. That’s very important. Both of us come from families with two kids. So we wanted to give that to Dawson. I want that big family dynamic, but man, having so many kids is just so overwhelming,”. So even the idea of a second kid, it’s no longer two-on-one where we can play defense against him. Now it’s just one-on-one.”

Ashley noted that this pregnancy has “been a lot easier than the other one.”

“I had hyperemesis gravidarum last time, so that meant that basically I threw up almost every, well, I threw up multiple times a day up to about 30 weeks. And the first 16 to 18 weeks were just absolutely debilitating,” she continued.

If you don’t know, hyperemesis gravidarum is a severe form of morning sickness and celebrities including Princess Catherine and Amy Schumer have suffered from it during pregnancies.

Congratulations to Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon on their upcoming baby!!!