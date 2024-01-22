Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Find Out Who She's Cheering on Travis Kelce With!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Find Out Who She's Cheering on Travis Kelce With!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

6 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 (So Far), Including 4 From HBO!

A Big Star Is Being Replaced for 'Doctor Who' Season 15!

A Big Star Is Being Replaced for 'Doctor Who' Season 15!

Grammys 2024 Adds 3 More Artists to Performers Lineup at Upcoming Awards Show

Grammys 2024 Adds 3 More Artists to Performers Lineup at Upcoming Awards Show

Mon, 22 January 2024 at 11:44 am

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Jared Haibon!

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Jared Haibon!

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are having another baby!

The couple – who met and fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise – are already parents to a son named Dawson, who is nearly 2.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jared told People, “We want Dawson to have a sibling. That’s very important. Both of us come from families with two kids. So we wanted to give that to Dawson. I want that big family dynamic, but man, having so many kids is just so overwhelming,”. So even the idea of a second kid, it’s no longer two-on-one where we can play defense against him. Now it’s just one-on-one.”

Ashley noted that this pregnancy has “been a lot easier than the other one.”

“I had hyperemesis gravidarum last time, so that meant that basically I threw up almost every, well, I threw up multiple times a day up to about 30 weeks. And the first 16 to 18 weeks were just absolutely debilitating,” she continued.

If you don’t know, hyperemesis gravidarum is a severe form of morning sickness and celebrities including Princess Catherine and Amy Schumer have suffered from it during pregnancies.

Congratulations to Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon on their upcoming baby!!!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon