Avril Lavigne Announces 'Greatest Hits' Tour: Dates & Cities Revealed

Avril Lavigne is going on tour!

The Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour will hit 27 cities beginning on May 22 and wrapping up in September 2024.

Avril posted on X, “Tour dates for 2024 baby! I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all of my friends are joining me!!!”

Opening acts include All Time Low, Simple Plan, Girlfriends and Royal & the Serpent.

Tickets go on sale this Friday to the general public. Artist pre-sale begins on January 24. Head to Ticketmaster for more!

Head inside to see the full list of tour dates and cities…

Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour dates:

Wed May 22 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena ^

Sat May 25 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre ^

Sun May 26 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

Tue May 28 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

Thu May 30 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum ^

Sat Jun 01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

Sun Jun 02 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

Wed Aug 14 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre +

Fri Aug 16 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage +

Sat Aug 17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC — Festival International de Montgolfières (festival date)

Tue Aug 20 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater +

Wed Aug 21 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre +

Fri Aug 23 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center +

Sat Aug 24 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center +

Tue Aug 27 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

Thu Aug 29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Sat Aug 31 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live +

Sun Sep 01 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion +

Tue Sep 03 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Wed Sep 04 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater +

Fri Sep 06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center +

Sat Sep 07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre +

Mon Sep 09 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

Tue Sep 10 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Thu Sep 12 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory +

Sat Sept 14 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre +

Mon Sept 16 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Opening Acts key:

^ With All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent

+ With Simple Plan and Girlfriends

Head to Ticketmaster for more!

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.