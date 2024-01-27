Nicki Minaj Reacts to Ben Shapiro Hitting #1 on US iTunes, Says Song Sounds Like 'Roman's Revenge'

Nicki Minaj is reacting to Ben Shapiro‘s surprising musical accomplishment.

If you missed it, the 40-year-old far right political commentator was featured in a new single by rapper Tom MacDonald called “Facts.”

The 41-year-old “FTCU” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Ben‘s slot at the top of the iTunes chart.

“Ben Shapiro?” Nicki wrote. “Ben Shapiro is #1 on iTunes? 😭 this better be a good edit. BARBZ if y’all don’t quit playin!!!”

Then, she listened to the song and offered up her opinion. “I just listened to it @benshapiro,” she tweeted. “Not bad. Congrats on #1. But it def sounds like Roman’s Revenge when the beat first came in…idk.”

“Roman’s Revenge” is Nicki‘s track off her 2010 album, Pink Friday.

In another tweet, the rapper continued, “Ben Shapiro put out a diss record. He said his comment sections are filled with woke Karens. The song is #1 on US iTunes. 😂🤣😭😭😭😭😭 what is rlly happening & whos is that other man rapping???? Is this real life??!! He said ‘Nicki take some notes’ nah 😂😂😂😂 AYO nah.”

