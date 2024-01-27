Sharon Stone Dishes on Her Dating App Experiences With a 'Heroin Addict' & a Man Struggling With a Divorce

Sharon Stone is getting real about wild dating app experiences!

During a new interview with London’s The Times, the 65-year-old actress went into detail about her different romantic encounters online.

She’s dealt with a variety of characters, but remains optimistic about finding love.

According to Sharon, she talked to one man who was “a heroin addict who’s clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me.”

She ended up swiftly leaving their date at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

“I was almost like a therapist,” she reflected, thinking about the various conversations she’s had with people on apps.

“One whose wife told him she wanted a divorce and they had two little kids,” Sharon recalled. “He was struggling to process it. And [the other] had broken up with his girlfriend. She had gotten pregnant and instead of marrying, she got an abortion…He was still very much in love with her and I helped him process it. It was really rewarding for both of us. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Despite her fame, Sharon doesn’t bother with disguising herself. She clarified, “I go on as myself. It’s not like I can fake it.”

The actress if feeling hopeful about 2024. “This is the year that I want to fall in love — 100%,” she told the outlet.

