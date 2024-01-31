Top Stories
Wed, 31 January 2024 at 4:47 pm

Larry David Confirms 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Is Definitely Ending After Season 12, Attends Final Premiere with Cast!

Larry David and the cast of Curb Your Enthusiasm stepped out for their final premiere!

The legendary comedian was joined by co-stars Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, and more for the season 12 premiere on Tuesday (January 30) at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were co-stars J.B. Smoove, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ted Danson and Vince Vaughn, as well as season 12 guest stars Troy Kotsur and Stephanie Styles.

Cheryl was joined at the event by husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On the red carpet, Larry confirmed the 12th season will definitely be the final one despite saying that before in the past.

“It’s time,” Larry told Variety. “Twelve seasons – that’s a lot for a television show – over 24 years. It was time.”

The 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres on HBO on February 4.

FYI: Stephanie is wearing Self-Portrait.

Photos: Getty
