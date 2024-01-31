Travis Kelce Officially Confirms He Won't Join Taylor Swift at Grammys 2024 - Here's Why

It’s official – Travis Kelce will not be attending the 2024 Grammys with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer is nominated for six awards at this weekend’s awards show, and many assumed that she would have the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end by her side at the big event.

However, a recent report said that Travis wouldn’t not be in attendance at the Grammys and he has now confirmed that this is true.

Keep reading to find out more…

Travis is unable to attend the Grammys due to the fact that he and his teammates will be preparing for the 2024 Super Bowl, which takes place the weekend after the awards show.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Travis said during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday (Jan. 31). “I think I got practice.”

“I know I got practice on Saturday but Sunday is a travel day,” Travis explained. “Unfortunately, I got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl.”

Also in his interview, Travis gushed about Taylor supporting him at his games.

“I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends,” Travis said. “It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will compete against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl taking place on Sunday, Feb. 11. Find out if Taylor‘s Eras Tour schedule will allow her to attend the game!