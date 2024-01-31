Scheana Shay Addresses Weight Loss Amid Ozempic Speculation

Scheana Shay is opening up about her weight loss.

During the season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday night (Jan. 30), the 38-year-old reality star responded to speculation that she’s using Ozempic for weight loss.

As she and Lala Kent are getting ready to go out for the night, Scheana said that she’s often asked if she’s using the Type 2 diabetes drug to lose weight.

“You know how many people have asked me if I’m on Ozempic lately?” Scheana said to Lala.

“No, it’s called Scandoval,” she then clarified.

Scheana asserted that her weight loss isn’t from taking Ozempic, but rather from all the stress that came from former BFF Raquel Leviss having an affair with Tom Sandoval while he was in a relationship with Ariana Madix.

When Scheana first found about the affair, Raquel claimed that Scheana punched her in the face and then filed a restraining order against her.

During the explosive season 10 reunion, Raquel dropped the restraining order.

Scheana recently shared a surprising update on where she stands with Tom after Scandoval.