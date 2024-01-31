Larry David Addresses 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Ending After Season 12 & How He's Feeling About It

Larry David is opening up about the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The 76-year-old show creator and comedian shared his thoughts on his show coming to an end after 12 seasons in an interview with Extra‘s Billy Bush and Megan Ryte.

“I feel like I probably should’ve gone out to dinner,” he said of how he’s feeling right now about the show.

Billy also asked about rumors that HBO begged Larry to do another season.

“We always hear different stories. One I heard was that they begged you to do another season and you said, ‘The way this one ends, I can’t do television again.’ Is that even remotely possible?”

Larry joked, “I’m very susceptible to a beg, okay? I can tell you there wasn’t a beg… There was no begging.”

He also said of the guest stars on the series: “First of all, what do you think, I remember every single episode?”

He did name Julie Bowen, Tracy Ullman and Jon Hamm as some memorable guests.

When asked if there was ever a topic that he wanted to do that show producers opposed, Larry said, “I don’t think so. There’s nothing gnawing at me.”

If Curb Your Enthusiasm were to go on, could Billy Bush make a cameo?

Larry said: “I think you’re out of luck, Mr. Bush.”

“There’s a lot of factors that go into something like that. First of all, there isn’t any [thirteenth season], so let’s not even go there. It’s not even a hypothetical!” he laughed.

