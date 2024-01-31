Patrick Mahomes Defends His 'Dad Bod' After Shirtless Locker Room Video Goes Viral
Patrick Mahomes is addressing all of the talk about his physique.
After the Kansas City Chiefs’ big win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (Jan. 28), the NFL posted a video of the 28-year-old quarterback going shirtless as he celebrated with his teammates.
The video quickly went viral with fans commenting on Patrick‘s “dad bod” and he later took to Twitter to defend – and poke some fun – at his weight.
“Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? 🤣🤣🤣 #DadBodSZN,” Patrick tweeted.
In a follow-up tweet, Patrick wrote, “Like i got kids!!!! @Chiefs @insidetheNFL @NFL 🤣🤣🤣”
Patrick and wife Brittany Mahomes share two kids – daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 1.
"We ain't done yet." 🗣️ @PatrickMahomes @insidetheNFL streaming now on @TheCW app pic.twitter.com/eJyIjlGoEE
— NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2024