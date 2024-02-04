Patrick Mahomes' Dad Arrested for DWI, 8 Days Before 2024 Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes‘ dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr., has been arrested for a DWI (“driving while intoxicated, third or more”), according to documents.

The 53-year-old former MLB pitcher has been arrested at least three other times for driving under the influence, TMZ reports. The arrest happened on Saturday night (February 3) in Texas and bond is expected to be posted later today.

Keep reading to find out more…

He was previously arrested in 2019 for the same crime, and was sentenced to 40 days in prison.

Patrick Sr.’s son, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is set to play in the Super Bowl a week from today on February 11. They’re playing against the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s unclear if Patrick Sr. will be at the Super Bowl. Stay tuned.