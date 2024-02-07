Demi Moore to Star In New Paramount+ Series 'Landman' From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan

Demi Moore has landed another TV role!

The 61-year-old actress was just announced to have joined the cast of the upcoming Paramount+ series Landman, which comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace.

Get more info and meet her co-stars inside…

Landman is based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown, which was hosted by Christian, and is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas.”

The show is described as a “modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world oil rigs,” and is “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Demi joins as a series regular, portraying Cami, wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and friend of Tommy Norris, who will be played by Billy Bob Thornton.

“Demi Moore is an iconic and extraordinary talent,” Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have her join Billy Bob Thornton and the star-studded cast of Landman, our next epic series from Taylor Sheridan.”

Also set to star in the new show are Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Paulina Chávez.

The upcoming series is currently filming in and around Fort Worth, Texas.

Demi can currently be seen starring in the FX series Feud: Capote Vs The Swans.