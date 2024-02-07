'Days of Our Lives' Star Arianne Zucker Sues Production, Alleges Sexual Harassment & Wrongful Termination Among Other Claims

Arianne Zucker is suing the production company behind Days of Our Lives.

The 49-year-old actress is suing Corday Production Inc., executive producer Ken Corday and former executive producer Albert Alarr, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

In the documents, she claims Albert sexually harassed her and other female employees on the show.

She says she was subjected to nonconsensual sexual touching and sexually harassing comments during his employment, claiming he would frequently pull her close to his chest and make sexual moans while doing so.

She also claims he would make sexually suggestive remarks while filming, including telling her costars filming sex scenes with her that he would “love to switch positions” with them, and Arianne says he made it clear he enjoyed aggressive sex scenes, via the outlet.

Arianne goes on to claim that his behavior was well-known to other producers, and that multiple women went to Corday Production Inc. over the years to complain, but the company allegedly did nothing.

She says she ultimately contacted the co-producer of the show, Sony, and met with their HR department several times between March and June of 2023, as Albert was allowed to continue working on the show, which made her feel “violated and intimidated.”

He was later fired in August, which she claims was to “save face” once the allegations went public.

In October, Arianne said her contract was running out and she attempted to negotiate with Corday Productions, who gave her a “take it or leave it” offer and wouldn’t negotiate in “good faith.” Her old contract expired in January 2024, which she says means she was essentially fired from her job.

Arianne is now suing for harassment, discrimination, retaliation, negligent hiring and supervision, and wrongful termination among other claims and seeking unspecified damages.

She played Nicole Walker on the series since 1998.

