Adele Defends Taylor Swift Attending Kansas City Chiefs Games Ahead of Super Bowl 2024

Adele is not here for the Taylor Swift backlash.

The 35-year-old singer addressed the 34-year-old pop superstar’s recent attendance at boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s football games, which has caused some anger among NFL fans due to the media attention around their relationship.

During her Vegas residency over the weekend just before the 2024 Super Bowl, where Travis is due to play with Taylor expected to be in attendance, Adele hit back at critics.

“I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them…all of you complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a f-cking life,” she declared to the crowd, adding: “She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch.”

