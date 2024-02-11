Top Stories
Where Will Taylor Swift Sit at the Super Bowl? Report Suggests She'll Have 1 of the Priciest Seats!

Kate Middleton Departs Windsor Castle Amid Recovery From Her Surgery

Who the Stars are Rooting For at Super Bowl 2024: Is Your Fav Celeb for the Chiefs or the 49ers?

Megan Fox &amp; Machine Gun Kelly Party in Vegas Ahead of Super Bowl 2024, Exactly 1 Year After Breakup Rumors

Adele Defends Taylor Swift Attending Kansas City Chiefs Games Ahead of Super Bowl 2024

Adele is not here for the Taylor Swift backlash.

The 35-year-old singer addressed the 34-year-old pop superstar’s recent attendance at boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s football games, which has caused some anger among NFL fans due to the media attention around their relationship.

During her Vegas residency over the weekend just before the 2024 Super Bowl, where Travis is due to play with Taylor expected to be in attendance, Adele hit back at critics.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them…all of you complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a f-cking life,” she declared to the crowd, adding: “She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch.”

