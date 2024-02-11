Is Charvarius Ward Single? Meet the 49ers Star's Girlfriend Monique Cook & Their Daughter!

Charvarius Ward has a lot to play for in the 2024 Super Bowl!

The 27-year-old San Francisco 49ers cornerback will face his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s championship game on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the big game, we rounded up everything there is to know about Charvarius’ girlfriend and their daughter!

Charvarius is currently in a relationship with Monique Cook, who he met shortly after winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs in February 2020. Like Charvarius, Monique is from McComb, Miss.

Together they share a daughter, Amani Joi, who was born in November 2022.

The couple keeps their romance outside of the public eye, however, Charvarius and Monique recently spoke about their daughter, who was born with Down syndrome and a damaged heart.

The NFL star explained to the San Francisco Chronicle how Amani has impacted his life and performance on the field.

“It’s made my heart bigger,” he said. “I was never mean to my mom as a kid. But I’m nicer to my mom. I’m nicer to all the women around me. I try to treat people a little bit better. Because, obviously, she has Down syndrome. And she’s probably going to have a little mistreatment going through life with a disability. People might try to bully her a little bit. So I just want to treat people well and, hopefully, people will treat her good.”

Monique agreed that Charvarius has Amani to thank for his standout season.

“It was a huge change in his mood,” she said. “His confidence changed. He was a lot happier. He comes in every day and she lights up. She’s smiling. She hears his voice and she will literally look around like, ‘Where is this man?’”

