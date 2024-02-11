Who Is Andy Reid's Wife? He's Married to Tammy Reid (Photos & Info!)

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the 2024 Super Bowl, and we’re taking a moment to highlight head coach Andy Reid, his wife Tammy, and their kids!

If you don’t know, Tammy and Andy have been together his entire coaching career. They met as students at BYU and married in 1981.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’d never known a coach, I’d never been with a coach,” Tammy once said about the hectic life of a coaches wife. “I had no idea what our lives were going to be like. I was just a roll-with-the-punches kind of girl and I’m a bloom-where-you’re-planted kind of girl. So we’d move. I’d get everybody ready, I’d get the house ready, we’d sell the house, do whatever we needed to do, jump in the U-Haul, and we’d just move.”

In the NFL, Andy previously coached for the Green Bay Packers, the Eagles, and now, the Chiefs.

Andy and Tammy had five kids together: Britt Reid, Spencer Reid, Crosby Reid, Drew Ann Reid, and the late Garrett Reid. Garrett unfortunately passed away from a drug overdose on August 5, 2012 at the age of 29.

Britt, who coaches alongside his dad, recently spoke of his brother’s death, saying “We all miss him. He would love this. He loved sports, he loved football. He would have been in heaven right here. It is what it is, but it would have been special, definitely.” Unfortunately, Britt has been in legal trouble in the recent past.

