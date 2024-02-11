Hugh Jackman & Ex Wife Deborra-Lee Furness' Relationship Timeline, From Their Meet-Cute to Their Separation 27 Years Later

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were a Hollywood power couple for 27 years before announcing their separation on September 15, 2023.

The 55-year-old Wolverine actor and 67-year-old actress and producer met on the set of Hugh‘s first big acting project where Deborra-Lee was already an established star. It was love at first sight.

Since then, they’ve started a family and dominated the film industry. There was so much love along the way.

We put together a timeline looking back at some of their biggest moments and quotes that they shared about each other all the way through to their last red carpet appearance earlier this year.

Keep reading to see all of the highlights from their relationship…