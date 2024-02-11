Does 49ers Star Dre Greenlaw Have a Girlfriend? Here's What We Know About His Dating Life!

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is about to play in the 2024 Super Bowl!

The 26-year-old former University of Arkansas player will play in the NFL’s biggest game on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, as his team faces the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, fans are eager to know more about Dre‘s life away from football, so we rounded up all the information about his dating history!

Keep reading to find out more…

Although his Instagram page boasts over 160,000 followers, Dre keeps his personal life out of the spotlight.

Therefore, it isn’t known whether the athlete is currently dating anyone. Additionally, the names of any of his past romantic partners have not been made public.

If you’re interested, find out everything we know about 49ers star Charvarius Ward‘s family life!