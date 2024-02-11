Who Is Kyle Shanahan's Wife? Meet the San Francisco 49ers Coach's Wife Mandy!

Kyle Shanahan and his team the San Francisco 49ers are taking center stage tonight to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl!

Football fans might be curious to know more about the coach’s personal life, and how long he’s been married to wife Mandy.

Before joining the 49ers in 2017, the 43-year-old head coach worked all over the country first at UCLA then he joined the NFL working for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, and Atlanta Falcons.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kyle and his wife Mandy have been married since July 5, 2005.

Mandy was born on January 17, 1980 and grew up in Colorado. She and Kyle met and first dated when they were in high school, but briefly broke up when she went Colorado University for college and he went to The University of Texas at Austin.

The two re-connected after Mandy‘s mother fell ill, who sadly passed away in 2002. Kyle constantly visited Mandy and the pair later married in 2005.

Together they share three children – daughters Stella, born in 2007, and Lexie, born in 2012, along with son Carter, born in 2008.

Mandy owns her own business and also manages Kyle, all of his professional contracts, and endorsements outside of the deal with the 49ers.

The two usually keep their private life out of the spotlight, as neither of them are on social media.

