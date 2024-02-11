Patrick Mahomes' Kids: See Cutest Family Photos with Wife Brittany!

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have the two cutest kids!

The 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback and his wife, also 28, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sterling, back in February of 2021. Their son, Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, was born in November of 2022.

Patrick is often cheered on by his family at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, and we’ve gathered a few of the cute photos of his family at his games.

Patrick is playing in the 2024 Super Bowl today against the San Francisco 49ers, and we hope to catch a few glimpses of the kiddos!

Best of luck to both teams at the big game tonight!

Be sure to see what Patrick shared about hanging out with Taylor Swift, who is dating his teammate Travis Kelce.

Browse through the gallery to see all of the cutest photos of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ adorable children…