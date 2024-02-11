Is Isiah Pacheco Single? Here's What We Know About the Kansas City Chiefs Player's Relationship Status

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is hitting the field for the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11), and viewers are asking questions about his relationship status.

The 24-year-old professional athlete is in his second season with the NFL after playing for the Scarlet Knights at Rutgers University.

He and the rest of his teammates are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the biggest game of the year. Will Isiah have a girlfriend, wife or partner cheering him on in the stadium?



Based on what we are seeing, it appears that Isiah is single.

Isiah has not confirmed that he is in a relationship. He also hasn’t shared any photos with a potential girlfriend on Instagram. In fact, he doesn’t appear to have pics with any former partners on his account, either.

As far back as his first post in 2020, most of his content has been related to football.

It’s totally possible that Isiah is just private and hasn’t opened up about having a girlfriend. We’ll let you know if that ever changes!

