Stars Who Refuse To Sign Autographs - 1 Star Is Prohibited, 2 Give Out Business Cards Instead!

It’s exciting to get an autograph from your all-time favorite star, and many fans have even turned acquiring autographs into a full time career.

Unfortunately, not every celebrity love signing them, including Bill Hader, who more recently opened up about the experience that turned him away from signing autographs.

We’ve rounded up a handful of other celebs who have done the same and stopped signing autographs.

Click through inside to find out which other celebrities who hate signing autographs…