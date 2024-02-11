Budweiser Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Clydesdale Horses & Cute Dog Reunite for Old School Delivery

Budweiser is bringing back the beloved horse and dog commercial for the 2024 Super Bowl!

The beer brand has had major success in years past by showing touching stories of horses and dogs and there’s a new one airing during this year’s big game.

In the latest ad, a snow storm leads to a power outage and causes a group of people to become stuck in a local bar. A Budweiser delivery man is forced to figure out an alternate method to deliver a keg of beer.

The Clydesdale Horses give the man the great idea of doing an “old school delivery” and they sled through the snow together to deliver the beer. The dog arrives to guide them through the snow!

Head inside to watch the touching commercial…

