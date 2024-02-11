Top Stories
Sun, 11 February 2024 at 4:34 pm

Budweiser's Best Clydesdales Horses Super Bowl Commercials of All Time - WATCH NOW!

Budweiser's Best Clydesdales Horses Super Bowl Commercials of All Time - WATCH NOW!

Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdale horses have captured hearts around the globe, and it’s no surprise that the brand often features them in their commercials during the Super Bowl.

As we gear up for the 2024 big game today (February 11), let’s take a trip down memory lane and relive some of Budweiser’s most memorable horse-powered ads.

But wait, it gets even better! Budweiser has also combined their beloved horses with equally adored puppies in some of the most heartwarming commercials to ever grace our screens. Who can forget the tear-jerking “Puppy Love” commercial that showcased the love between a horse and a dog?

So sit back, grab some popcorn, and get ready to be transported to a world of horse-powered magic. These are Budweiser’s best Clydesdale Super Bowl commercials – watch now!


“Puppy Love” Commercial

Head inside to watch more Clydesdales commercials…


Budweiser USA: #BestBuds | 2015 Budweiser Clydesdale Beer Run

Budweiser, “The Clydesdales Brotherhood”


Budweiser Commercial – Clydesdales Donkey


Budweiser Clydesdale Commercial – Snowball


Budweiser “Circus”


Budweiser “Fence”


“Lost Puppy” Commercial

2022 Commercial Directed By Chloe Zhao
