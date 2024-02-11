Kendall Jenner Arrives at Super Bowl 2024 with Kim & Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashian-Jenner family has arrived at the 2024 Super Bowl!

Kendall Jenner made her way out of her ride as she arrived at the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (February 11) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Also seen making their way out of the same ride was Kendall‘s big sister Kim and Khloe Kardashian along with close family friend Lala Anthony.

The night before, Kim and Odell Beckham Jr. were photographed together for the very first time amid rumors that they’re dating!

If you missed it, Kim recently announced when part two of American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere.

