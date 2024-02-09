Kim Kardashian Announces 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Part Two Premiere Date

Get ready for the return of American Horror Story: Delicate!

Season 12 of the anthology series starring Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian first premiered back on Sept. 20, 2023, but went on hiatus in October after five episodes as production was put on pause due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Now on Friday, Feb. 9, Kim officially announced when part two of season 12 will return.

Keep reading to find out more…

Part two of American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere on FX on Wednesday, April 3 at 10/9c. Episodes will then be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

In American Horror Story: Delicate, “after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts) wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.”

This season also stars Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Denis O’Hare, and Cara Delevingne.

In a recent interview, Emma opened up about working with Kim.