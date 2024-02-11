Top Stories
Every Celeb at Super Bowl 2024: 75+ Stars Spotted at Big Game in Vegas

Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Kiss After Super Bowl Win - Every Photo &amp; Video!

Beyonce Announces 'Renaissance' Act 2 &amp; New Music Release Date!

2 Streakers at Super Bowl 2024: See Photos &amp; Video of Moment Not Shown on TV

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 11:28 pm

Patrick Mahomes' 11 Year old Tweet Resurfaces After Winning Super Bowl 2024

Patrick Mahomes' 11 Year old Tweet Resurfaces After Winning Super Bowl 2024

Patrick Mahomes just picked up another win at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to a third victory, and an old tweet of his from just over 11 years ago is getting some attention once again!

On February 6, 2013, while he was still in high school and a few years before being drafted by the Chiefs, Patrick tweeted about getting to say a famous phrase after winning the Super Bowl.

“I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs,” he shared.

Patrick first got to say those famous words after winning the Super Bowl in 2020. He also won the MVP award that year after winning the big game.

He then got to say it once again last year, in 2023, and now this year, in 2024!

Patrick has also won MVP each time.

Congratulations on another successful season Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs!!
Photos: Getty
