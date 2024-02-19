British Vogue & Tiffany & Co. BAFTAs 2024 Afterparty: See Photos of More Than 40 Stars in Attendance!

So many celebrities went from the 2024 BAFTAS to the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 on Sunday night (February 18).

The party, hosted at Annabel’s in London, England was a star-studded affair with more than 40 celebs on the guestlist. Everyone was dressed in their best, too!

Since everyone was there, we pulled together photos and arranged them so that you could easily scroll to see who attended and what they wore.

Head inside to see photos of everyone…

Keep scrolling to see photos of everyone at the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024…

British Vogue’s head of editorial content Chioma Nnadi

James Marsden

Cara Delevingne FYI: Cara is wearing Stella McCartney SS24 RTW.

James McAvoy with wife Lisa Liberati

Rosamund Pike FYI: Rosamund is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier SS24 Couture.

Jourdan Dunn

Kaia Gerber FYI: Kaia is wearing Celine SS24 RTW.

Jameela Jamil

Anya Taylor-Joy FYI: Anya is wearing Fendi.

Dua Lipa FYI: Dua is wearing Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Andrew Scott and Claire Foy

Alex Pettyfer

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton FYI: Nicola is wearing Stella McCartney.

Joe Alwyn

Rege-Jean Page

Lucien Laviscount

Jonathan Bailey

Idris and Sabrina Elba

Poppy Delevingne FYI: Poppy is wearing Davis Koma SS24 RTW.

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge FYI: Alexa is wearing Bode FW23 RTW.

Emily Blunt FFYI: Emily is wearing Moschino SS24 RTW and carrying a MCM bag.

Emerald Fennel

Louisa Hartland

Rina Sawayama FYI: Rina is wearing Debroah Blyth.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Lewis Hamilton with Chioma

Paul Giamatti

Meg Bellamy

Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox

Ramla Ali

Phil Dunster

Pom Klementieff

Ayo Edebiri

Alison Oliver FYI: Alison is wearing Loewe SS23 RTW.

Anna Wintour with Lewis Hamilton

Bella Thorne

Charli XCX

Lori Harvey

Andy Serkis

Isla Fisher