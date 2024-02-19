Top Stories
Taylor Swift Wears Tributes to Travis Kelce While They're Separated Amid Her 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift Wears Tributes to Travis Kelce While They're Separated Amid Her 'Eras Tour'

'Madame Web' Swings to Second Place in Box Office Behind 'Bob Marley: One Love' After Holiday Weekend

'Madame Web' Swings to Second Place in Box Office Behind 'Bob Marley: One Love' After Holiday Weekend

British Vogue &amp; Tiffany &amp; Co. BAFTAs 2024 Afterparty: See Photos of More Than 40 Stars in Attendance!

British Vogue & Tiffany & Co. BAFTAs 2024 Afterparty: See Photos of More Than 40 Stars in Attendance!

'Twilight' Set Secrets, Including the Popular Actress Who Auditioned for 3 Roles

'Twilight' Set Secrets, Including the Popular Actress Who Auditioned for 3 Roles

Mon, 19 February 2024 at 3:44 pm

British Vogue & Tiffany & Co. BAFTAs 2024 Afterparty: See Photos of More Than 40 Stars in Attendance!

British Vogue & Tiffany & Co. BAFTAs 2024 Afterparty: See Photos of More Than 40 Stars in Attendance!

So many celebrities went from the 2024 BAFTAS to the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 on Sunday night (February 18).

The party, hosted at Annabel’s in London, England was a star-studded affair with more than 40 celebs on the guestlist. Everyone was dressed in their best, too!

Since everyone was there, we pulled together photos and arranged them so that you could easily scroll to see who attended and what they wore.

Head inside to see photos of everyone…

Keep scrolling to see photos of everyone at the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024…

Chioma Nnadi

British Vogue’s head of editorial content Chioma Nnadi

James Marsden

James Marsden

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne

FYI: Cara is wearing Stella McCartney SS24 RTW.

James McAvoy with wife Lisa Liberati

James McAvoy with wife Lisa Liberati

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike

FYI: Rosamund is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier SS24 Couture.

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber

FYI: Kaia is wearing Celine SS24 RTW.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy

FYI: Anya is wearing Fendi.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

FYI: Dua is wearing Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Andrew Scott and Claire Foy

Andrew Scott and Claire Foy

Alex Pettyfer

Alex Pettyfer

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton

FYI: Nicola is wearing Stella McCartney.

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn

Rege-Jean Page

Rege-Jean Page

Lucien Laviscount

Lucien Laviscount

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey

Idris and Sabrina Elba

Idris and Sabrina Elba

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne

FYI: Poppy is wearing Davis Koma SS24 RTW.

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge

FYI: Alexa is wearing Bode FW23 RTW.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt

FFYI: Emily is wearing Moschino SS24 RTW and carrying a MCM bag.

Emerald Fennel

Emerald Fennel

Louisa Hartland

Louisa Hartland

Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama

FYI: Rina is wearing Debroah Blyth.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Lewis Hamilton with Chioma

Lewis Hamilton with Chioma

Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti

Meg Bellamy

Meg Bellamy

Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox

Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox

Ramla Ali

Ramla Ali

Phil Dunster

Phil Dunster

Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri

Alison Oliver

Alison Oliver

FYI: Alison is wearing Loewe SS23 RTW.

Anna Wintour with Lewis Hamilton

Anna Wintour with Lewis Hamilton

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne

Charli XCX

Charli XCX

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey

Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis

Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale
Just Jared on Facebook
vogue baftas afterparty01
vogue baftas afterparty02
vogue baftas afterparty03
vogue baftas afterparty04
vogue baftas afterparty05
vogue baftas afterparty06
vogue baftas afterparty07
vogue baftas afterparty08
vogue baftas afterparty09
vogue baftas afterparty10
vogue baftas afterparty11
vogue baftas afterparty12
vogue baftas afterparty13
vogue baftas afterparty14
vogue baftas afterparty15
vogue baftas afterparty16
vogue baftas afterparty17
vogue baftas afterparty18
vogue baftas afterparty19
vogue baftas afterparty20
vogue baftas afterparty21
vogue baftas afterparty22
vogue baftas afterparty23
vogue baftas afterparty24
vogue baftas afterparty25
vogue baftas afterparty26
vogue baftas afterparty27
vogue baftas afterparty28
vogue baftas afterparty29
vogue baftas afterparty30
vogue baftas afterparty31
vogue baftas afterparty32
vogue baftas afterparty33
vogue baftas afterparty34
vogue baftas afterparty35
vogue baftas afterparty36
vogue baftas afterparty37
vogue baftas afterparty38
vogue baftas afterparty39
vogue baftas afterparty40
vogue baftas afterparty41
vogue baftas afterparty42
vogue baftas afterparty43
vogue baftas afterparty44
vogue baftas afterparty45
vogue baftas afterparty46
vogue baftas afterparty47
vogue baftas afterparty48
vogue baftas afterparty49
vogue baftas afterparty50

Photos: Darren Gerrish / British Vogue, Backgrid
Posted to: 2024 BAFTAs, Alex Pettyfer, Alexa Chung, Alison Oliver, Andy Serkis, Anna Wintour, Anya Taylor Joy, Ayo Edebiri, Bella Thorne, Brian Cox, Cara Delevingne, Charli XCX, Chioma Nnadi, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennel, Emily Blunt, Idris Elba, Isla Fisher, James Marsden, James McAvoy, Joe Alwyn, Jonathan Bailey, Jourdan Dunn, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Lewis Hamilton, Lisa Liberati, Lori Harvey, louisa hartland, Lucien Laviscount, luke netwok, Meg Bellamy, nicola coughlan, Nicole Ansari Cox, Paul Giamatti, Phil Dunster, Pom Klementieff, Poppy Delevingne, Ramla Ali, Rege-Jean Page, Rina Sawayama, Rosamund Pike, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sabrina Elba, sophie ellis-bexter, Tom Sturridge