British Vogue & Tiffany & Co. BAFTAs 2024 Afterparty: See Photos of More Than 40 Stars in Attendance!
So many celebrities went from the 2024 BAFTAS to the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 on Sunday night (February 18).
The party, hosted at Annabel’s in London, England was a star-studded affair with more than 40 celebs on the guestlist. Everyone was dressed in their best, too!
Since everyone was there, we pulled together photos and arranged them so that you could easily scroll to see who attended and what they wore.
British Vogue’s head of editorial content Chioma Nnadi
James Marsden
Cara Delevingne
FYI: Cara is wearing Stella McCartney SS24 RTW.
James McAvoy with wife Lisa Liberati
Rosamund Pike
FYI: Rosamund is wearing Jean Paul Gaultier SS24 Couture.
Jourdan Dunn
Kaia Gerber
FYI: Kaia is wearing Celine SS24 RTW.
Jameela Jamil
Anya Taylor-Joy
FYI: Anya is wearing Fendi.
Dua Lipa
FYI: Dua is wearing Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Andrew Scott and Claire Foy
Alex Pettyfer
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton
FYI: Nicola is wearing Stella McCartney.
Joe Alwyn
Rege-Jean Page
Lucien Laviscount
Jonathan Bailey
Idris and Sabrina Elba
Poppy Delevingne
FYI: Poppy is wearing Davis Koma SS24 RTW.
Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge
FYI: Alexa is wearing Bode FW23 RTW.
Emily Blunt
FFYI: Emily is wearing Moschino SS24 RTW and carrying a MCM bag.
Emerald Fennel
Louisa Hartland
Rina Sawayama
FYI: Rina is wearing Debroah Blyth.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Lewis Hamilton with Chioma
Paul Giamatti
Meg Bellamy
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox
Ramla Ali
Phil Dunster
Pom Klementieff
Ayo Edebiri
Alison Oliver
FYI: Alison is wearing Loewe SS23 RTW.
Anna Wintour with Lewis Hamilton
Bella Thorne
Charli XCX
Lori Harvey
Andy Serkis
Isla Fisher
Kate Beckinsale