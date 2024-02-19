Top Stories
BAFTAs Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 15 Best Looks of the Night

BAFTAs Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 15 Best Looks of the Night

12 Actors Who Almost Passed On Their Most Iconic Roles &amp; What Changed Their Minds

12 Actors Who Almost Passed On Their Most Iconic Roles & What Changed Their Minds

BAFTAs 2024 Red Carpet Photos: Every VIP Look!

BAFTAs 2024 Red Carpet Photos: Every VIP Look!

Beyonce Reveals a Change to Her Appearance That Was an Act of Rebellion in Very Rare Interview

Beyonce Reveals a Change to Her Appearance That Was an Act of Rebellion in Very Rare Interview

Mon, 19 February 2024 at 2:13 pm

Kristen Stewart Goes Sheer at Premiere During Berlinale Film Festival

Kristen Stewart Goes Sheer at Premiere During Berlinale Film Festival

Kristen Stewart continues to prove that she’s one of the best-dressed people on every red carpet she graces.

The 33-year-old actress stepped out during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival to attend the premiere of a movie called Sterben at the Berlinale Palast on Sunday (February 18).

She arrived looking effortlessly cool in a white blazer, which she left mostly unbuttoned. Kristen exposed a flash of her stomach, and she paired the traditional blazer with a sheer skirt.

Keep reading to find out more…

Her skirt fell to just above her knees, and she finished off the look with a pair of opaque tights and black heels.

Kristen‘s glam was a classic smokey eye, and she styled her hair to look effortless.

The actress is at the festival to promote her movie Love Lies Bleeding. While on the red carpet, she addressed a recent photoshoot, which sparked some controversy.

FYI: Kristen is wearing Chanel.

Scroll through all of the photos of Kristen Stewart’s new look at the Berlinale International Film Festival in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart berlin film premiere sheer 01
kristen stewart berlin film premiere sheer 02
kristen stewart berlin film premiere sheer 03
kristen stewart berlin film premiere sheer 04
kristen stewart berlin film premiere sheer 05
kristen stewart berlin film premiere sheer 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kristen Stewart, Sheer