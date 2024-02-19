Kristen Stewart Goes Sheer at Premiere During Berlinale Film Festival

Kristen Stewart continues to prove that she’s one of the best-dressed people on every red carpet she graces.

The 33-year-old actress stepped out during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival to attend the premiere of a movie called Sterben at the Berlinale Palast on Sunday (February 18).

She arrived looking effortlessly cool in a white blazer, which she left mostly unbuttoned. Kristen exposed a flash of her stomach, and she paired the traditional blazer with a sheer skirt.

Her skirt fell to just above her knees, and she finished off the look with a pair of opaque tights and black heels.

Kristen‘s glam was a classic smokey eye, and she styled her hair to look effortless.

The actress is at the festival to promote her movie Love Lies Bleeding. While on the red carpet, she addressed a recent photoshoot, which sparked some controversy.

FYI: Kristen is wearing Chanel.

