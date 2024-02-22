Kourtney Kardashian Pays Tribute to Late Dad Robert Kardashian on His 80th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian is honoring her late dad Robert Kardashian.

On Thursday (February 22), the 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late dad on what would have been his 80th birthday.

“My Dad would have been 80 years old today,” Kourtney wrote. “What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time.”

Keep reading to find out more…“He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)” Kourtney continued. “He made it all so fun and special. Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world.”

Along with her sweet message, Kourtney shared some throwback photos of her and Robert back from when she was a toddler.

Robert was born on February 22, 1944 and died on September 30, 2003 following a battle with esophageal cancer.

After sharing her message, Kourtney‘s husband Travis Barker wrote in the comments, “Happy Birthday to your amazing Dad ❤️ He’s your guardian angel 🙏🏼”

