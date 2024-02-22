'Mean Girls' Joke That Seemingly Offended Lindsay Lohan Removed From Musical's Digital Release

The musical version of Mean Girls will be different in a small but meaningful way when you get the chance to view it from the comfort of the your homes.

The movie, which stars the likes of Renee Rapp and features cameos from original Mean Girls stars, is available to rent from services like Amazon.

However, fans are noticing that a joke that seemingly offended Lindsay Lohan has been scrubbed from existence.

Keep reading to find out more…

A video on X (formerly Twitter) reveals that Megan Thee Stallion‘s cameo was trimmed down to remove the line “Y2K fire crotch is back.”

The rapper’s cameo now ends with the line “We are going back to red.”

Lindsay was said to be “very hurt” and “disappointed” to see the line, which was used to insult her by another celebrity years ago, included in the movie.

If you somehow forgot, the actress played Cady in the original teen classic. She was paid very well to make a brief cameo in the new movie.