Angelina Jolie Spends the Day at Her Atelier Jolie Store in NYC

Angelina Jolie is heading out after a day of work.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress flashed a smirk as she made her way out to her car after spending the day at her Atelier Jolie store on Wednesday (February 21) in New York City.

As she left the store, Angelina was seen wearing a long black coat over a white T-shirt and black pants paired with gray-lensed glasses.

Angelina launched Atelier Jolie in 2023 for “creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world. A place to have fun. To create your own designs with freedom. To discover yourself. We will use only leftover, quality vintage material and deadstock. You will be able to repair or upcycle pieces from your closet you wish to revive, perfecting fit, breathing new life into what could have been thrown away, and creating quality heirloom garments with personal meaning.”

