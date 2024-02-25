Kenneth Mitchell, 'Star Trek: Discovery' Actor, Dies at 49

Kenneth Mitchell has sadly passed away.

The Star Trek: Discovery actor died after a five year battle with ALS at the age of 49, his family confirmed in a statement over the weekend.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” read the post.

“Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He’s portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers,” the statement continued.

Kenneth was the father of two children, Lilah and Kallum, shared with his wife Susan.

“Ken was diligent and hardworking in everything he did, but as a father these traits found their fullest expression. He was extremely dedicated to being a positive and playful force in the lives of his children. Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling to be more fully himself for his kids. Ken will be forever proud of who his children have become,” the statement said.

He was diagnosed with ALS in 2018 and began using a wheelchair in 2019. He shared his diagnosis publicly in 2020.

“For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment,” the family said.

“Ken is forever grateful for the massive amounts of love and endless support he received from his community along this journey. Especially the courage, resilience and strength displayed from his extraordinary wife, family and friends.”

The actor played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, Tenavik and Aurellio on Star Trek: Discovery, and also voiced several characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. He also played the father of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and starred in TV shows including Nancy Drew, The Astronaut Wives Club, Jericho and Switched at Birth.

Our thoughts are with Kenneth‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

