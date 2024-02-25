'Walking Dead' Showrunner Previously Teased What Fans Can Expect From Rick & Michonne Series

The Walking Dead‘s new series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, debuts tonight on AMC!

Stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are returning at Rick and Michonne in the new spinoff show.

Showrunner Scott Gimple previously teased what fans can expect from the series.

Speaking on the Talking Dead podcast, Scott revealed that he’d worked on the show “very, very deeply with Danai and with Andy, and we continue to work on it pretty much every day together with some Walking Dead vets and some great new voices.”

As what the show will essentially be about, he says that “it’s an epic love story, but it’s an epic and insane love story.”

“These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They’ve lived whole other existences, and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. It’s hopefully going to be mind-blowing.”

Scott continued, saying that fans will “see this incredible power couple, but we also see that Red Machete Rick. It kind of goes coast to coast that way, between the intimate and the epic and the insane.”

You can watch the trailer right here.