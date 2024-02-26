Beyonce's Uncle Butch Passes Away at 77

Beyonce‘s uncle, Rowland Martin Buyince, has tragically died at the age of 77.

The news was announced by Beyonce‘s mom and Rowland‘s sister, Tina Knowles.

Keep reading for the tribute…

Tina wrote on Instagram, “My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I will miss him so much ! He was a career Airforce man . He loved riding Motorcycles was a black Belt in Karate and had the most beautiful green eyes and good looks . He was a great story teller.”

Tina continued, “He had an incredible wife Jeanette and devoted daughter Dana two beautiful grandchildren Yvette and Roland. He was greatly loved. Sail on Butch❤️❤️Rowland Martin (Butch) Buyince‘ June 1946 – Feb 2024 RIP.”

Our condolences go out to Rowland‘s family, friends, and loved ones during this time. RIP.