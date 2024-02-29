Kanye West Demands Kim Kardashian Take Their Kids Out Of Their School, Bashes 'The System'

Kanye West is broadcasting a disagreement with Kim Kardashian over their kids online.

The controversial rapper took to social media on Thursday (January 29) to demand that she remove their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – from their current school.

“KIM TAKE MY KIDS OUT OF … NOW,” he wrote in all caps on Instagram. We are withholding the name of the school. He continued, adding, “IT’S A FAKE SCHOOL FOR CELEBRITIES THAT ARE USED BY ‘THE SYSTEM.’”

Kanye‘s complaints continued into the caption.

“At this point everybody knows what ‘the system’ is code word for 👀 I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate My two oldest know they daddy is,” he wrote.

The rapper didn’t propose another school for his children to attend. Kanye opened his own school – Donda University. However, it was wrapped up in controversy. In 2022, it was reported that he had parents sign NDAs. Later that year, he briefly shut the school down.

Donda Academy was sued by two educators who worked for the school, and we learned a lot in their lawsuit.

