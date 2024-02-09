Kanye West Dubs Himself an 'Antisemite' & 'King' on New Song, Is Seemingly Censored During Livestream

Kanye West is finding himself mired in controversy yet again after dubbing himself an “antisemite” and a “king” on a new song.

The 46-year-old rapper debuted songs off his forthcoming album Vultures during a show in Chicago on Thursday night (February 8). Fans who were not at the venue were able to follow along via livestream.

However, the stream notably cut out moments after an incendiary line in one of his new songs.

Read more about the controversy…

“And I’m still crazy, bipolar, antisemite / And I’m still the king,” Kanye rapped on the offending line, via TMZ.

The outlet noted that the livestream, which was hosted on Veeps, went black moments later. While it’s not confirmed, there is speculation that the platform came to an agreement with Kanye about censoring offensive content.

Kanye‘s new lyrics come less than two months after he issued a formal apology to the Jewish community.

If you were unaware, Kanye has been making antisemitic comments for well over a year now. A former employee made shocking allegations about the rapper in October 2022, including that he praised Hitler and the Nazi party.

Multiple brands dropped the rapper in the aftermath, and his net worth tanked.

Kanye‘s new album also features a guest verse from his daughter North.