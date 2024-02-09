Denise Richards Responds to Speculation She & Daughter Sami Sheen Will Collaborate on OnlyFans

Denise Richards is addressing the backlash surrounding a presumed OnlyFans collaboration with daughter Sami Sheen.

If you didn’t know, Sami – who is the 19-year-old daughter of the 52-year-old actress and Charlie Sheen – first made headlines in 2022 when she joined the adult subscription platform shortly after turning 18.

Not long after Sami joined, Denise also launched her own page on OnlyFans.

This past October, Denise shocked fans when she asked whether she and Sami should “do another collaboration soon” on the site. The post has since been deleted.

While appearing on The Viall Files podcast on Thursday (Feb. 8), Denise hit back at critics and revealed what she meant by her post.

Keep reading to find out more…“They’re so judgmental to me and people are like, ‘How can you do this? Your daughter,’” Denise said. “I didn’t collaborate with my daughter.”

“Did I do a picture with my daughter’s faces and I that was on social media? Yes,” Denise continued. “Did I collaborate with my daughter for like a sexual OnlyFans shoot? Abso-f–king-lutely not. That is not true.”

Denise added, “I haven’t even been on my daughter’s site. I was protecting her as a young woman coming into this industry, being judged.”

Denise also noted that she’s very familiar with being judged for her work.

“Because it’s not fair that—whether people agree or not, and it’s easy to judge—how can I judge stuff with some of the things I’ve done in my career,” Denise explained.

“Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, ‘Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older…’” Denise said. “You don’t think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you’re like, ‘Well s–t—I have to deal with this.’ It’s hard.”

