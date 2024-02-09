Martin Donovan Will Play Donald Trump's Dad in 'The Apprentice' Movie Starring Sebastian Stan

Martin Donovan will be playing Donald Trump‘s dad on the big screen.

On Friday (February 9), it was announced that 66-year-old actor, best known for his roles in Weeds and Special Ops: Lioness, will be playing Fred Trump Sr. in Ali Abbasi‘s upcoming movie The Apprentice starring Sebastian Stan as a younger version of the 77-year-old former president.

Keep reading to find out more…The upcoming movie “will examine Trump’s efforts to build his real estate business in New York in the ’70s and ’80s, also digging into his relationship with infamous attorney Roy Cohn,” according to Deadline.

Fred Trump Sr. launched his career in real estate development back in 1927 at the age of 22. At first, he focused on building single-family houses in Queens, New York, but as his business grew, he expanded into the construction of apartment buildings, shopping centers, and other commercial properties throughout Queens and Brooklyn.

It has previously been announced that Succession actor Jeremy Strong will be playing Roy Cohn and Borat 2 actress Maria Bakalova will be playing Trump‘s first wife, the late Ivana Trump.

If you missed it, Sebastian recently shared an update on his return to the Marvel universe!