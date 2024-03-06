Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She's 'Grateful' for Her Split From Austin Butler Because It Led Her to Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens made a rare comment about her most recent breakup, which fans will know to be about Austin Butler.

If you don’t know, Vanessa and Austin were together for about 9 years before they split up in 2020.

Keep reading to find out more…

On the She Pivots podcast, Vanessa shared, “I feel like so much of my character was built from my breakups. My last breakup had really catapulted me into a very, very special place.”

“It pushed me to the right person, which I’m so grateful for,” Vanessa shared, referring to her husband Cole Tucker. “He is just the most supportive, real, understanding human being that I’ve ever met.”

If you didn’t see, last year, Vanessa left a comment on a post about Austin‘s Elvis accent that he had trouble shaking, months after filming.