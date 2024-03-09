Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Sentenced to Probation for Battery, Judge Suspends Jail Stint

Jackson Mahomes has received his sentence following last year’s arrest.

The 23-year-old younger brother of Patrick Mahomes appeared in court on Thursday (March 7) via video conference and pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor count of battery.

A judge found Jackson guilty of the charge and sentenced him to six months of probation and is likely going to avoid a 120-day jail stint, People reports.

Keep reading to find out more…“Jackson is thankful for the support of his family and friends during the last year. Jackson pled no contest to a single count of simple battery and he was given six months of unsupervised probation,” Jackson‘s attorney Brandan Davies shared in a statement.

He added, “Jackson simply wanted the case to be over with and to move on with his life, the matter is now closed and we will not be issuing any further statements.”

If you weren’t aware, Jackson was arrested in May 2023 after he allegedly touched a woman without consent at a Kansas City restaurant. He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery.

This past January, the three sexual battery charges were dismissed.

