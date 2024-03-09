Top Stories
Did Ariana Grande Accuse Ex Dalton Gomez of Cheating? 'Eternal Sunshine' Lyrics Seemingly Reveal New Details About Their Breakup

Did Ariana Grande Accuse Ex Dalton Gomez of Cheating? 'Eternal Sunshine' Lyrics Seemingly Reveal New Details About Their Breakup

Sat, 09 March 2024 at 3:40 pm

Bella Hadid Cheers on Boyfriend Adan Banuelos at American Performance Horseman Competition 2024

Bella Hadid Cheers on Boyfriend Adan Banuelos at American Performance Horseman Competition 2024

Bella Hadid is supporting her man!

The 27-year-old model cheered on boyfriend Adan Banuelos as he competed in the 2024 American Performance Horseman on Friday (March 8) held at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Bella was seen wearing a black cowboy hat with a sparkling top and black leather pants as she rooted Adan on.

Adan defended his title as The American Performance Horseman Cutting Champion while his teammate Casey Deary won in the Reining category. The two along, with Reined Cow Horse champ Clayton Edsall, ended up winning the competition.

Following his victory, Bella has seen hugging and kissing Adan.

Bella and Adan recently made their relationship Instagram official and she revealed how long they’ve been together.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 01
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 02
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 03
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 04
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 05
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 06
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 07
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 08
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 09
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 10
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 11
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 12
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 13
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 14
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 15
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 16
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 17
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 18
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 19
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 20
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 21
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 22
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 23
bella hadid cheers on adan banuelos american perfroamcne horseman 24

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Adan Banuelos, Bella Hadid