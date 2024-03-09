Bella Hadid Cheers on Boyfriend Adan Banuelos at American Performance Horseman Competition 2024

Bella Hadid is supporting her man!

The 27-year-old model cheered on boyfriend Adan Banuelos as he competed in the 2024 American Performance Horseman on Friday (March 8) held at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Bella was seen wearing a black cowboy hat with a sparkling top and black leather pants as she rooted Adan on.

Adan defended his title as The American Performance Horseman Cutting Champion while his teammate Casey Deary won in the Reining category. The two along, with Reined Cow Horse champ Clayton Edsall, ended up winning the competition.

Following his victory, Bella has seen hugging and kissing Adan.

Bella and Adan recently made their relationship Instagram official and she revealed how long they’ve been together.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos at the event…