Bella Hadid Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Adan Banuelos, Hints at How Long They've Been Dating

Bella Hadid is hard-launching her new boyfriend with some pics that she’s been holding on to for a while!

On Friday (February 16), the 27-year-old model took to social media to confirm that she and Adan Banuelos are an item. If you forgot, she and the horseback riding star sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were seen engaging in a little PDA.

However, the new photos reveal that they’ve been linked even longer than we thought.

Bella‘s shared a carousel of photos from her 27th birthday. It included a photo of herself with Adan and short video clip of them going in for a kiss. The photos were dated October 9.

In them, they’re matching in black cowboy hats. It appears that the party had an equestrian theme. It looks like it was set in a stable.

Based on the timing, it seems like they were together even before those photos were taken.

