New Spoiler-Filled 'Emily in Paris' Set Photos Reveal Who's Kissing Who in Season 4!

There are more photos from the set of Emily in Paris‘ upcoming fourth season!

Lily Collins and the cast have been hard at work on the upcoming episodes for the past month and we have new pics that were snapped on Thursday (February 15) in Paris, France.

The photos contain some spoilers, so beware of reading further or taking a look through the gallery.

In the photos, Camille Razat‘s Camille and Melia Kreiling‘s Sofia are seen sharing a kiss in front of Lucas Bravo‘s Gabriel.

Gabriel and Camille broke up at the end of season three, but we also learned that she’s pregnant.

Series creator Darren Star was recently asked if Sofia would return for season four. “I think quite possibly we could see more of her,” he told Deadline. “I don’t know that that is a relationship that’s over, and I think that there was a romantic spark between the two of them that I feel like we’ve never seen between Camille and Gabriel. I feel like there’s like some real passion there between the two of them.”

We also have the first photos of Ashley Park back to work after her recent hospitalization.