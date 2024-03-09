Razzie Awards 2024 Full Winners List - 1 Movie & Actress Pick Up Most Awards, Famed Star Finds Redemption

The results are in on the 2024 Razzie Awards, and it was a very big (but not necessarily great) night for one movie and one actress this year.

The annual awards show, which took place one day before the 2024 Oscars on Saturday (March 9), hands out awards to performers and movies that have been deemed the “worst.”

Going into the ceremony, Expend4bles led the pack of nominees with 7 nods in categories such as Worst Picture and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off of Sequel.

However, when it came time for the awards to be handed out, another movie swept the field, picking up five Razzies. One actress also won big, being named Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress.

However, one Hollywood icon received redemption this year!

Head inside to see who picked up awards at the 2024 Razzies…

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the horror spin on the classic Disney story, had a big showing at the ceremony winning Worst Picture and four other categories.

Megan Fox picked up Worst Actress for her work on Johnny & Clyde and Worst Supporting Actress for her appearance in Expend4bles.

Who was redeemed this year? The honor went to Fran Drescher, the President of SAG-AFTRA. Her award was “for her brilliant shepherding of the actors’ guild through a prolonged 2023 strike with a successful conclusion.”

Find out what one acclaimed actress did with her Razzie Award!

Keep scrolling to see who won what at the 2024 Razzie Awards…

WORST PICTURE

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy – WINNER

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde – WINNER

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / Expend4bles – WINNER

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables – WINNER

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to

the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!)

in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER

WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

WORST SCREENPLAY

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey – WINNER