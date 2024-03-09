Razzie Awards 2024 Full Winners List - 1 Movie & Actress Pick Up Most Awards, Famed Star Finds Redemption
The results are in on the 2024 Razzie Awards, and it was a very big (but not necessarily great) night for one movie and one actress this year.
The annual awards show, which took place one day before the 2024 Oscars on Saturday (March 9), hands out awards to performers and movies that have been deemed the “worst.”
Going into the ceremony, Expend4bles led the pack of nominees with 7 nods in categories such as Worst Picture and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off of Sequel.
However, when it came time for the awards to be handed out, another movie swept the field, picking up five Razzies. One actress also won big, being named Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress.
However, one Hollywood icon received redemption this year!
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the horror spin on the classic Disney story, had a big showing at the ceremony winning Worst Picture and four other categories.
Megan Fox picked up Worst Actress for her work on Johnny & Clyde and Worst Supporting Actress for her appearance in Expend4bles.
Who was redeemed this year? The honor went to Fran Drescher, the President of SAG-AFTRA. Her award was “for her brilliant shepherding of the actors’ guild through a prolonged 2023 strike with a successful conclusion.”
WORST PICTURE
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER
WORST ACTOR
Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight / Mercy – WINNER
WORST ACTRESS
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde – WINNER
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / Expend4bles – WINNER
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables – WINNER
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to
the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!)
in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER
WORST DIRECTOR
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench
WORST SCREENPLAY
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey – WINNER