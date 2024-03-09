Adam Lambert Seals the Deal on Raunchy New Song 'Wet Dream,' Teases More Music to Come!

Adam Lambert is raising the beats per minute on his new song “Wet Dream,” which just might be his raunchiest release to date.

It’s been a while since the 42-year-old “Whataya Want From Me” crooner has unleashed original material as he’s been focusing on covers and touring with Queen.

In his time away, he’s reinvented his sound, and he’s back with a sexy dance track with a dizzying production and some sexy lyrics. By the sound of it, he’s got even more to come, too!

head inside to listen to Adam Lambert’s new song…

“I can’t sleep ’til we’re down in deep / All I need is your body heat,” he sings on the euphoria-inducing anthem, which was produced by Zhone and written with Sarah Hudson, Ferras and JHart. “I dive into your love like a wet dream.”

“Now you know how a home take it home,” he coos as the beat drops out at the end.

In a post on Instagram earlier this week, Adam confirmed that he has more in the works: “Wet Dream is a sneak peak of what I’ve been working on in the studio,” he teased, adding that he “couldn’t keep it in my pants any longer.”

Adam has been hinting at some big plans for 2024. Just last month, he announced a major gig.

Press play on Adam Lambert’s “Wet Dream” below…