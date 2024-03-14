Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Julie Bowen Reunite With 3rd 'Modern Family' Costar at Important Event

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen had another mini Modern Family reunion for the cutest reason!

A few weeks after the core adult members of the cast took the stage at the 2024 SAG Awards, the pair (who played siblings Claire and Mitchell Pritchett) got together again with another member of the cast.

Head inside to learn more about the latest Modern Family reunion and to see a pic…

On Wednesday (March 13), Jesse took to Instagram to reveal that he and Julie attended a school musical to cheer on his onscreen daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons on the stage.

“Took my sis to see the kiddo in her school musical, The Theory of Relativity,” he wrote alongside a photo of the trio smiling together. “So proud of you @aubreyandersonemmons! If you are near @viphstheatre go check it out this weekend. ❤️”

Aubrey shared a photo on her account, too. “Faves came to watch my school play<33," she wrote.

