Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says the 'Modern Family' SAG Awards Reunion Was Very Important for 1 Costar

The cast of Modern Family reunited onstage at the 2024 SAG Awards a week ago, and we’re still not over it!

During the awards show, Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julia Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet took the stage to hand out an award.

Jesse opened up about the opportunity to spend time with his costars during a recent interview. He explained that it almost didn’t happen for a variety of reasons but stressed that it was very important for one costar in particular to be there.

“Honestly, on that night, we were all busy,” Jesse recalled while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Sofia was supposed to be doing press, I was supposed to be here in New York, Julie was shooting a show, Ed had a glass of wine to drink.”

He continued, saying that they all figured out a way to free up their schedules. Jesse joked that it was extremely important for Ty to be there since he missed a cast reunion last year.

“The last time we had a reunion, Ty Burrell wasn’t able to come, and so we posed with a photo of Ty. We just had a picture of Ty because he was the only one that wasn’t there. We had all the kids and everyone and then Ty. And then the internet thought he was dead,” he said.

Jesse wasn’t going to let that happen again. ‘

“When the SAG Awards happened, he was supposed to do something else,” the actor explained. “I was like, ‘Ty! You can’t miss it again! People will really think you’re dead!’ It’s like, ‘We need to present you to show you that you’re not dead!’ So he made it.”

