Courteney Cox & BFF Laura Dern Enjoy Day of Shopping in London

Courteney Cox and Laura Dern are stepping out in London!

The actresses and longtime friends stopped by the Bella Freud store to do some shopping together on March 13) in London, England.

For their outing, Courteney, 59, wore a black jacket over a gray sweater paired with black leather pants while Laura, 57, sported a tan sweater and jeans.

Laura will next be appearing in the new Apple TV+ series Palm Royale alongside Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Allison Janney, and more stars. The show premieres on March 20 – watch the trailer here!

