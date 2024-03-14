Top Stories
Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends & Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse & Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 2:25 am

Courteney Cox & BFF Laura Dern Enjoy Day of Shopping in London

Courteney Cox and Laura Dern are stepping out in London!

The actresses and longtime friends stopped by the Bella Freud store to do some shopping together on March 13) in London, England.

For their outing, Courteney, 59, wore a black jacket over a gray sweater paired with black leather pants while Laura, 57, sported a tan sweater and jeans.

Laura will next be appearing in the new Apple TV+ series Palm Royale alongside Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Allison Janney, and more stars. The show premieres on March 20 – watch the trailer here!

Laura also recently addressed all of the rumors and talk about Big Little Lies getting a third season. Find out what she shared…
Photos: Backgrid USA
